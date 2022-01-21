Old Clip of PM Modi Speaking in Goa After Demonetisation Shared as Recent

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about having a strong drive to rid the country of corruption and corrupt politicians is going viral across social media platforms.

In the video, Modi says that he has many ways of achieving that goal for honest Indians who work hard, but he only needs support from the people of Goa.

Calling the audience his "Goan brothers and sisters", he says that he is well aware of the kind of people he has taken up the fight against. He adds that those people will try to kill him and destroy him.