5 Years of Demonetisation: How the Chaos of Note-ban Hurt the 'Aam-Aadmi'
Demonetisation: Tune in as we pick brains of experts on black money, and who did the demonetisation hurt the most?
PM Modi's supporters were quick to call the announcement banning the 500 and 1000 notes as his 'master-stroke' to tackle the black money, corruption, fake notes and terrorism.
The stroke however killed more jobs than the black money.
So, was the government able to cleanse the economy of the black money? Has there been any economic progress that could be attributed to the note-ban?
To answer these questions, we caught up with NDTV's former managing editor, Aunindyo Chakravarty. We also spoke with journalist Brajesh Dubey who broke the news of demonetisation fifteen days before the announcement. How did he do that?
Tune in.
