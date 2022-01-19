2010 Pic From Germany Wrongly Linked to Kandla-Gorakhpur Gas Pipeline

A photograph of a large pipe being lowered into the ground by a construction crew is being shared, along with two graphics depicting the route and plan for the Kandla-Gorakhpur gas pipeline project.

Social media users are sharing the photo of construction work linking it to the ambitious pipeline project, which will span over 2,700 kilometers upon completion.

However, the photo is actually from near Lubmin, Germany and was taken in 2010. It shows the construction of the Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung (OPAL) pipeline, which connects Germany to the Nord Stream pipeline in Europe.