Photo Shows Yogi With BJP Leader Vikas Dubey, Not History-Sheeter
The person in the photo is BJP leader, area head of Kanpur-Bundelkhand of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Vikas Dubey.
Hours after eight police personnel were killed in a shoot out in Kanpur, while trying to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, a photo claiming to show Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the accused went viral on social media.
While the photo has not been tampered with, the person seen in it is a local BJP leader Vikas Dubey from Kanpur and not the accused criminal.
CLAIM
The claim in the image reads: “योगी जी के साथ कानपूर एनकाउंटर के मुख्या अभियुक्त विकास दुबे” (Translated: Yogi ji with the prime accused in Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey).
Several social media users have shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with similar narrative.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A local reporter told The Quint that the person in question is not the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, but a local BJP leader of the same name from Kanpur.
We found that Vikas Dubey, who identifies himself as the area head of Kanpur-Bundelkhand of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had issued a clarification on Facebook on the viral image saying: “अफवाहों से बचे, अधिक से अधिक शेयर करके लोगों को सच्चाई से अवगत कराएं (Translation: Beware of rumours. Share it as much as possible so that people are aware of the truth)."
He also posted a video in which he can be heard saying that some people on social media are associating his identity to that of the accused Vikas Dubey. He further said that he is going to take action against people responsible for the same.
As far as the viral image is concerned, we found that the BJP leader had uploaded it on Facebook in November 2019.
Further, we also compared the faces of BJP leader (left) and criminal Vikas Dubey (right) and saw a clear difference between the two.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that the viral image showed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the accused Vikas Dubey.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.