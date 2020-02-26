‘World is Watching’: US Lawmakers Slam Communal Unrest in Delhi

The Indian Parliament had passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year, resulting in a series of protests across the country.

Pramila Jayapal had last year introduced a Congressional resolution urging India to end the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir and preserve religious freedom for all residents.

Congressman Alan Lowenthal too termed the violence a “tragic failure of moral leadership”.

“We must speak out in the face of threats to human rights in India,” he said.