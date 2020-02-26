NSA Ajit Doval Meets Delhi Police Commissioner, Reviews Security

Taking account of the widespread violence in North-East Delhi, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area on Tuesday, 25 February night.

The two had a meeting with DCP Northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.

The meeting between the top officials continued for about half an hour as a DCP rank officer told IANS the meeting began at 11:15 pm and ended at around 11:45 pm.