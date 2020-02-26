NSA Ajit Doval Meets Delhi Police Commissioner, Reviews Security
IANS
Politics

Taking account of the widespread violence in North-East Delhi, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area on Tuesday, 25 February night.

The two had a meeting with DCP Northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.

The meeting between the top officials continued for about half an hour as a DCP rank officer told IANS the meeting began at 11:15 pm and ended at around 11:45 pm.

It was at mid-night that the two top officers reached the area after three days of continuous violence that led to at least 13 deaths and 186 injuries, while several houses and vehicles were vandalised and set ablaze by the rioters.

Earlier in the day, a shoot-at-sight order was issued in the affected areas, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources in Delhi Police's North-East district department, the shoot-at-sight order was announced in Yamuna Vihar area.

Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed violence as pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed.

