NSA Ajit Doval Meets Delhi Police Commissioner, Reviews Security
Taking account of the widespread violence in North-East Delhi, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area on Tuesday, 25 February night.
The two had a meeting with DCP Northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.
The meeting between the top officials continued for about half an hour as a DCP rank officer told IANS the meeting began at 11:15 pm and ended at around 11:45 pm.
Earlier in the day, a shoot-at-sight order was issued in the affected areas, police sources said on Tuesday.
According to sources in Delhi Police's North-East district department, the shoot-at-sight order was announced in Yamuna Vihar area.
Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed violence as pro- and anti-CAA protesters clashed.
