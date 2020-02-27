Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 27; Flag Marches Conducted

Violence continued in some places in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, 26 February, as the death toll rose to 27 after four days of communal clashes.

Police conducted flag marches in different parts of the region, while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing law and order situation after visiting the violence-hit areas.

Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.