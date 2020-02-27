Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 27; Flag Marches Conducted

Violence continued in some places in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, 26 February, as the death toll rose to 27 after four days of communal clashes.
Police conducted flag marches in different parts of the region, while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing law and order situation after visiting the violence-hit areas.
Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.
Snapshotclose
- PM Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the violence on Wednesday, appealed for peace and brotherhood
- The Delhi High Court reprimanded the police over the failure to register FIRs against political leaders over their alleged hate speeches. The matter will be heard on Thursday
- CBSE has postponed exams scheduled for Thursday in northeast Delhi
- An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived
AAP's Sanjay Singh Takes Out Peace March in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence.
Chants of 'Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai', 'Bhaichara Zindabad' and 'Humari Ekta Zindabad' were heard during the march, PTI reported.
Singh said the march saw the participation of scores of people from all religions.
US Presidential Candidate Sanders Slams Trump Over Delhi Violence
A day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to the violence in the Indian capital, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders here accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights.
Slamming the US president, Sanders said the Trump's statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership".
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )