‘Punish My Son But Why Was My House Demolished?’ Asks Father of Pravesh Shukla

"My house was demolished, my whole family has come out on road," said Ramakant Shukla, father of Pravesh Shukla, who faces charges of urinating on a hapless Adivasi man.

An old video of Pravesh urinating on a man in an inebriated state while holding cigarette in his hand, went viral on 4 July, which led to a huge uproar and indigitation across the country.

Along with arresting Pravesh, the administration, alleging encroachment, also demolished parts of the house where his family stayed.

While speaking to The Quint, while his father condemned the son's act and said Pravesh should be given strict punishment, he took objection to the demolition of the house.