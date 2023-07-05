MP Urination Case: Administration Razes Parts of Accused BJP Worker's House

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Pravesh Shukla was arrested for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in Kubri village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, the district administration started demolishing parts of Shukla's house on Wednesday, 5 July.

Shukla was seen urinating on the tribal man, identified as Dashmat Rawat, in a purported video that went viral on Tuesday night.