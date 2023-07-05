MP Urination Case: Administration Razes Parts of Accused BJP Worker's House

ADVERTISEMENT
Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal man in a purported video that went viral on Tuesday night.

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Pravesh Shukla was arrested for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in Kubri village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, the district administration started demolishing parts of Shukla's house on Wednesday, 5 July.

Shukla was seen urinating on the tribal man, identified as Dashmat Rawat, in a purported video that went viral on Tuesday night.

"The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law. It will work if there will be encroachment," said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier on Wednesday.

Sidhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate RP Tripathi told the media that upon investigation, the house of Ramakant Shukla, father of the accused Pravesh Shukla, was found to be unlawfully constructed. Hence, the illegal part was demolished, he said.

The accused's mother and other family members were seen begging the administration to not carry out the demolition.

Madhya Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The FIR has also invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  MP urination case 

