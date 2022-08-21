Release of Gang Rape Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case Politically Motivated: PUDR

The People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) released a statement condemning the release of 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case.

"PUDR strongly deplores this politically motivated release of 11 convicts and believes that the institutions of justice should not be subverted by such a blatant show of political expediency," their statement said.

The PUDR also questioned the eligibility criteria on which these convicts were released and pointed out how the committee set up by the state government for remission policy consisted of five people holding key positions within the party's Gujarat unit.