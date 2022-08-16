Bilkis Bano Case: 11 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape, Murder Walk Free
In 2008, a special CBI court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder.
The eleven men sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the government of Gujarat approved their release under its remission policy on Monday, 15 August.
"A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release," said Sujal Mayatra, Panchmahals Collector, who was presiding over the panel, as per PTI.
On 21 January 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family.
A mob of seven men had gang-raped Bano while she was pregnant in March 2002, and killed seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, amidst the Godhra riots.
Reacting to the news, human rights lawyer Shamshad Pathan asserted that many convicted of a less heinous crime continue to languish in jails without any remission.
He added that such a decision leads survivors to lose hope in the system of criminal justice.
Approaching Supreme Court
The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.
After serving 15 years of his sentence, Radheshyam Shah approached the Supreme Court seeking remission of the sentence and his premature release.
The apex court, in its order dated 13 May 2022, added that since the crime was committed in Gujarat, the state of Gujarat was the appropriate government to examine Shah's application.
"When a government takes such a decision the hope of the victim in the system diminishes. Even when the Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to consider their remission, it should have considered against the remission rather than allowing it," Pathan was further quoted as saying.
(With inputs from PTI.)
