President Election: Yashwant Sinha - Why Did Opposition Pick Him & Can He Win?

The Opposition parties have decided to field former Union Minister and ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of Opposition parties at the Parliament Annexe on Tuesday 21 June.

Earlier in the day, Sinha resigned as member of the Trinamool Congress and said that he must "step aside from party work" to work for the "larger national cause" of "greater Opposition unity".

This article will try and answer two questions: