‘Stepping Aside for Greater Opposition Unity’: Yashwant Sinha Quits TMC
He said in a tweet, "I am sure she (Mamata Banerjee) approves of the step."
Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice president on Tuesday, 21 June, announced that he is stepping aside from the party for a "greater opposition unity."
He said in a tweet, "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she (Mamata Banerjee) approves of the step."
(This article will be updated.)
