Bharat Jodo Yatra: Why Lal Singh's Entry Made Deepika Pushkar Nath Quit Congress

Speaking to The Quint, the lawyer said that she “did not take this big step impulsively.”



“Last Thursday (12 January), I had written to the entire top brass of the Congress party requesting them to take off Lal Singh’s name from the BJY. I knew his entry would hurt the party because of his history of communal divisiveness. I wrote to K.C Venugopal (General Secretary-Organisation), and forwarded that letter to a number of leaders, but no one responded to me, so I was forced to take this step,” Nath told The Quint. "I am not the enemy of the Congress party, it's those people who are hurting the party by allowing such a man to join the yatra."



She further said that Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary incharge of Communications told her that Lal Singh “is not joining Congress but may walk”.



Ramesh did not respond to The Quint’s messages inquiring about Lal Singh’s involvement.

Earlier, on Tuesday, AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil had told media that the BJY is not a political yatra, but a social yatra. Responding to questions about the potential negative impact of Singh’s presence on how the yatra is perceived, she had said, "We are only focused on our leader's march. If he believes that Gandhi is bridging the gap between different religions and castes, he is welcome.”

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, responding an ANI question during Wednesday’s yatra, said he “doesn’t even know who Deepika Pushkar Nath is.”

“Such people make such statements only to run their shop,” he said.