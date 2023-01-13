WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Bharat Jodo Yatra, Joshimath and More
Here's a recap of some of the most viral claims that we debunked this week.
From false claims about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra to an old image from Peru being shared as the condition of Uttarakhand's Joshimath as cracks were detected in houses and other buildings, here are the top five debunks that we did this week.
1. Media Outlets Misidentify Man Accused of Stabbing Delhi ASI as Mohammad Anish
On 4 January, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, Shambu Dayal, was stabbed multiple times in his chest in the Mayapuri area while trying to arrest an individual accused of snatching a woman's phone.
However, the incident was given a communal colour after several media organisations claimed that the accused was one 'Mohammad Anish'.
Media outlets such as Times Now Navbharat, ABP News, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News Track, Aaj Tak, and Zee News referred to the accused with the same name.
However, the accused has been identified as one Anish Raj, who has been arrested. Delhi Police has also clarified on Twitter that the incident has no communal angle to it. They further said that some social media handles are sharing these false claims.
2. Fact-Check: Image From Peru Shared as Condition of Uttarakhand's Joshimath
A picture showing huge cracks and crevices on what looks like a hill is being shared on the internet with a claim that it is from Uttarakhand's Joshimath.
A Facebook page called Tatva India shared the image on its handle with a caption that said 600 families from "sinking Joshimath" will be shifted to safer locations.
3. Did Rahul Gandhi Refer to Population in Rupees During Bharat Jodo Yatra?
A short clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking about population and money is being shared on social media, where he is heard referring to India's population as "140 crore rupees." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra shared the video on his verified account.
The video is clipped and misleading. In the video of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Panipat, Gandhi spoke about unequal wealth distribution in the country.
Although Gandhi initially referred to India's population in rupees, he immediately corrected his slip-up and said, "140 crore people."
4. Fact-Check: Old Video From Taiwan Shared as Recent Earthquake in Indonesia
A video showing people crouching for cover during an earthquake has gone viral online, with people claiming that it shows the impact of the recent earthquake that took place in Indonesia on Tuesday, 10 January.
While there was an earthquake in Indonesia, the viral video is from Taiwan and showed an earthquake that hit the country on 18 September 2022.
5. This Photo Doesn't Show Rahul Gandhi Drinking Alcohol During Bharat Jodo Yatra
A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which shows him eating dried fruits and chicken with what looks like a glass of alcohol, is going viral to take a dig at him.
The image was digitally altered to add the glass of alcohol and a plate of chicken legs. The original image showed Gandhi having tea (or milk) with dried fruits.
