Is TMC’s Doublespeak on ‘Opposition Face’ Likely To Harm Opposition Unity?

“I have a sweet home in Kolkata and want to stay there. I do not want to be a leader but a cadre. I am not a VIP but a LIP (Less Important Person). There must be a platform from which we can work together. After the Parliament session, we should sit together and decide the Opposition's strategy. In politics, there are times when all have to bury their differences and come together for the sake of the country. This is that time,” Banerjee said during her Delhi visit.

Two months later, TMC’s leader of Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, while addressing party workers in a close-door meeting in North Kolkata said, “I have observed Rahul Gandhi for a long time and he has not developed himself as an alternative to Modi. The entire country wants Mamata so we will keep Mamata’s face and will campaign.” He, however, also added that the TMC is in no way advocating an alliance without the Congress.

"We will talk to all the Opposition parties and project Mamata as the alternate face before starting the election campaign," he added.

On 20 August, Banerjee attended a virtual meeting of 19 Opposition parties organised by Sonia Gandhi. There, she stressed that parties not allied with Congress should also be invited to be a part of the Opposition bloc to take on the saffron party unitedly. Parties like AAP, BJD, TRS, YSRCP and BSP were not part of the Opposition meeting. Barring BSP, the other four are ruling parties of states like Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

Even during the 2019 general election, Banerjee was one of the first leaders to step forward and strategise a united Opposition. TMC organised a mega United India rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was attended by 19 different political parties.

On Saturday, 18 September, after former Union Minister and sitting BJP MP of West Bengal's Asansol, Babul Supriyo, joined TMC, veteran party leader and three-time MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Picture is becoming very clear. Mamata Banerjee will be the face against Narendra Modi across India for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”