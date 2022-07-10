Uttar Pradesh Govt To Ban Sale of Meat in Open Along Kanwar Yatra Routes

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking measures to prohibit sale of meat in the open along the routes fixed for Kanwar Yatra, which will take place after a gap of two years.

The local, district and police administration are reaching out to meat traders to ensure this, officials said.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for Kanwar Yatra which is set to begin from 14 July. It will continue for a fortnight. The yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.