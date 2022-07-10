Amarnath Yatra Suspended: 5 Pilgrims Missing After Cloudburst; Rescue Ops On
This comes two days after flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.
The Amarnath yatra has been suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions, officials said on Sunday, 10 July, reported news agency PTI.
This comes two days after flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir, leading to the death of 16 pilgrims.
Meanwhile, at least five pilgrims, including two women, were reported missing on Sunday.
Officials said that the five pilgrims were from Andhra Pradesh and have remained ‘untraced’ since the tragedy that has taken the lives of 16 people so far.
The Andhra Pradesh government has dispatched AP Bhavan Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure the safety of all pilgrims from the state, as per an official release quoted by PTI.
The state government has also set up a dedicated helpline number – 1902 – for pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh.
Rescue Operations Underway
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force deployed four Mi-17s and four Cheetal helicopters for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday, 9 July. The Cheetal helicopters, carrying five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and army personnel, evacuated 45 survivors from the shrine.
The Indian Army said in a statement on Sunday, "Amarnath rescue operations continued overnight. No further bodies recovered. No movement of devotees allowed ahead of base camps. Convoys permitted only to Jammu from base camp areas. Addl portable through-wall radar, earth-moving equipment being inducted."
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also said that rescue operations have been intensified.
In view of the cloudburst and subsequent deaths, the Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended.
However, pilgrims have set up camp at the Baltal Base Camp and are waiting for the green light to recommence the yatra. The route to Amarnath has been damaged and repairs are speculated to take days, reported ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
