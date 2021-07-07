Cabinet Expansion Comes Down to 4 Points & 1 Question - Will Anything Change?

The expansion is also an attempt by the BJP to manage political equations in key states. These include poll bound states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur which go to polls early next year and Gujarat which goes to polls later next year.

As many as 8 of the new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh: Pankaj Choudhary, Anuradha Patel, SP Singh Baghel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Kaushal Kishore, BL Verma and Ajay Kumar.

The BJP has tried to balance caste and regional dynamics.

Interestingly, while Yogi critic Gangwar was removed, another leader who wrote to the CM criticising the functionaing of two hospitals - Kaushal Kishore - has been made a minister.

From Uttarakhand, while former CM Nishank resigned the BJP has included prominent Brahmin leader Ajay Bhatt in the council of ministers.

The other poll bound state to get a minister is Manipur - Inner Manipur MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has been included in the government.

Punjab and Goa didn't get any new inclusions and the older ministers from the two states - Som Parkash and Shripad Naik will be continuing.

Gujarat, that goes to polls next year, gets three new ministers: Darshana Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan and Mahendrabhai Munjapara.

In addition to these, current MoS Parshottam Rupala has been elevated to cabinet rank.

Though not poll bound, the BJP has made significant inclusions that may have an impact on political equations in a number of states.

Karnataka: on one hand, DV Sadananda Gowda has resigned from the Cabinet but on the other hand, a number of new ministers have come in: Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Shobha Karandalaje, A Narayanswamy and Bhagwanth Khuba. The new inclusions are said to be aimed at containing CM BS Yeddyurappa's influence.

Two ministers from Bengal have resigned - Babul Supriyo and Debashree Chowdhry but the state has been given four new ministers: Subhas Sarkar, Shantanu Thakur, John Barla and Nisith Pramanik.

Barla, Pramanik and Thakur are key to managing the BJP's social engineering in the state as they belong to tea garden adivasi, Rajbongshi and Matua communities respectively. Sarkar on the other hand is from Bankura in the western part of the state, where the BJP had made significant inroads during the Lok Sabha elections. It appears that the BJP is promoting a leadership centered around North and Western parts of the state and from marginalised communities.

Maharashtra has got four new ministers: Narayan Rane, Kapil Patil, Bhagwat Karad and Bharati Patil. Rane's inclusion in particular is important as he has earlier been in two of the three parties in the anti-BJP coalition currently ruling the state.