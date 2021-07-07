Cabinet Expansion: Harsh Vardhan, Pokhriyal Resign; 43 Ministers to Take Oath

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July and will see 43 ministers being sworn in.

Ahead of the much awaited reshuffle, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have resigned, the latter due to health reasons.

Others who have resigned include Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, as well as Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.