PM Narendra Modi's New Council of Ministers: Full List of 77 Names

1. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Prahlad Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6. General (Retd) VK Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

7. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment