Tweeted to Bollywood in Tears After Violence on Students: Sayani

Sayani Gupta: When the violence was unfolding in Jamia and Aligarh, I was in Lucknow for a shoot. I was up all night, crying and pacing up and down my hotel room. I was just feeling helpless, thinking that we must do something. But what do you do? In that moment of helplessness, I felt, you know what, I’m just going to do it (post the tweet). When I posted it, I thought I would only get flak for it.

I was shooting. I went to my shoot crying. But I saw my phone and there were tens of messages from people I know and people I don’t, on Twitter, on Instagram, just people saying “Thank you.”

And I felt like, why are people thanking me? We should all be here. We should all speak out. I believe that when you are alone, you might feel scared to speak up. But when you are one in a million, when everyone stands together, there is no room for fear.