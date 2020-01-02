Bollywood’s Role in Times of Political Crisis: A Quint Roundtable

Varun Grover: I feel that whether it is an Islamophobic film, or a film that is dishing out government propaganda – in one go, there were three or four films about our PM, about every stage of his life – those are also important. Because they are documenting our times.

Just like how what we call the ‘godi media’ is also documenting our times. If an asteroid doesn’t hit our planet and destroy all the tapes, then maybe even a hundred years later, someone will watch what the ‘godi media’ is showing now and know that this is what it was like – before the Constitution of this country became obsolete, we were standing on the edge of a cliff and ready to jump, and from behind us, people were shouting “Jump! Jump! Jump!” and it was this ‘godi media’ who was shouting that.