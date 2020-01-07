Deepika Padukone Joins Protest Against Violence at JNU
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday, 7 January joined a protest rally against the attack that took place on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Photographs and videos of the actor attending the protest were doing the rounds on social media. Deepika can be seen standing at the gathering and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh who was attacked by the mob which entered the varsity campus.
Another video shows Deepika standing at the protest rally, as former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar chanted slogans against the mob attack on students.
During one of the promotional events for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was also asked about her opinion on the incident. The actor replied, “I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness.”
On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.
Security has been strengthened in the campus following the violence. Police personnel in large numbers are present near various gates of the university to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.
