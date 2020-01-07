Deepika Padukone Joins Protest Against Violence at JNU

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday, 7 January joined a protest rally against the attack that took place on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Photographs and videos of the actor attending the protest were doing the rounds on social media. Deepika can be seen standing at the gathering and meeting JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh who was attacked by the mob which entered the varsity campus.