TRP Scam: 3 in 4 Indians Say TV News Is Shouting & Entertainment  

There is a context to this. In their hunger for TRPs, many news channels feel that they need to compete not just with other news channels but also TV serials, because there is often a clash between the two during prime time hours.

Hence, such channels feel that the way to do it is by including elements of drama and entertainment within news. Had this been through coverage of entertainment it would still be fine, but this has come in the form of slanging matches and sensationalised or dramatised news.

“If you go back to the pre-TV era, at least in Hindi, Manohar Kahaaniyaan and Nutan Kahaaniyaan would always have more readership than weeklies like Saptahik Hindustan. But they would always be considered separate from news. We now have a peculiar situation in which news channels are competing with TV serials by dramatising news, focussing on crime and scandals and showing pulp content,” Deshmukh said.