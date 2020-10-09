Which Are the Two Marathi Channels Named in the Mumbai TRP Scam?

The Mumbai Police, on Thursday, 8 October, said that it had unearthed a 'TRP scam', in which Republic TV and two other Marathi channels were found to be manipulating TRPs, in the course of investigation.

The two other channels are Box Cinema and Fakht Marathi. The police have also arrested the owners of these channels – Shirish Pattanshetty of Fakht Marathi and Narayan Sharma of Box Cinema. The promoters and owners of Republic TV are also expected to be brought in for questioning.

However, while a lot is known about the Republic Network, both Fakht Marathi and Box Cinemas are relatively obscure. Here is what we know about them.