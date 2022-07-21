'TMC to Abstain from Vice-Presidential Election': Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress will abstain from the upcoming vice-presidential elections, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday, 21 July.

The vice-presidential election, scheduled to be held on 6 August, will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Opposition's joint candidate Margaret Alva.

"TMC will not support NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The party will abstain from the upcoming Vice Presidential polls as it was decided in the meeting," Banerjee was quoted assaying by news agency ANI.

He also objected to the Opposition's candidate pick, claiming that the TMC was not kept in the loop regarding the decision.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had, however, countered the TMC's claims, saying, "We tried to contact West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but she was busy in some conference."