Watch: BJP MP Threatens Nizamabad Police Commissioner Over Phone

“Is Owaisi running your department?” Dharmapuri is seen asking Commissioner Karthikeya in the video.

“You think of law and order when our MLA Singh comes on the streets but it is not noticed when Owaisi is here?” he further added.

He also said that the BJP will not run on the Commissioner’s instructions and that their schedule will not change according to his words.

“I’m telling you openly that BJP will not run according to you, else we will see how far this goes,” Dharmapuri is heard telling Karthikeya. “We will fight with your department.”

He also alleges that the Commissioner does not want BJP to campaign and is, in fact, campaigning against them.

He goes on to say, “You give permission to Rohingyas but not BJP.”

At one point in the more than eight-minute long video, Dharmapuri even says that he will not take responsibility of the BJP karyakartas if the Commissioner does not grant his MLA permission to campaign.