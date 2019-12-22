Owaisi: Those Against NRC, CAA Should Fly Tricolour On Their Homes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to hoist the national flag atop their houses to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Hyderabad MP made the appeal while addressing a huge protest meeting organised by United Muslim Action Committee on Saturday, 21 December, demanding rollback of CAA.

"Hoist a national flag on your houses from tomorrow. All those who do this will be seen as the opponents of the black legislation," Owaisi told the meeting at Darussalam, the headquarters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Thousands of people, including many carrying national flag, attended the meeting, which continued till the early hours of Sunday.

Owaisi also appealed to participants carrying the national flag to take them back to their homes and ensure that there is no disrespect to the tricolor.