‘Will Hang You Upside Down, Shave Beard’: BJP MP Threatens Owaisi

Another BJP party member, this time an MP from Telangana, has come under fire for his violent comments.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nizamabad on Friday, 3 January, Dharmapuri Arvind, an MP from Nizamabad, reportedly threatened Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi with physical harm.

“I warn you (Asaduddin Owaisi), I will hang you upside down to a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it on the chief minister,” ANI quoted Dharmapuri as saying.

According to a report, the MP went on to say that he would stick the beard on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao “so that he could be visibly identified as a ‘mullah’ for his alleged stance against the new Citizenship Amendment Act.