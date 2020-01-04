‘Will Hang You Upside Down, Shave Beard’: BJP MP Threatens Owaisi
Another BJP party member, this time an MP from Telangana, has come under fire for his violent comments.
Speaking at a public meeting in Nizamabad on Friday, 3 January, Dharmapuri Arvind, an MP from Nizamabad, reportedly threatened Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi with physical harm.
“I warn you (Asaduddin Owaisi), I will hang you upside down to a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it on the chief minister,” ANI quoted Dharmapuri as saying.
According to a report, the MP went on to say that he would stick the beard on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao “so that he could be visibly identified as a ‘mullah’ for his alleged stance against the new Citizenship Amendment Act.
According to TNM, Arvind said that Owaisi had threatened to “tear the BJP and RSS” in previous public gatherings.
“Asaduddin Owaisi is saying that he would tear the RSS and BJP. Nine years ago, your own brother (Akbaruddin) was stabbed 50 times and shot 20 times in your own turf by Mohammed Pehalwan from your own community. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years. And you threaten to tear the BJP?” he reportedly said.
A week ago, the AIMIM chief had reportedly held a meeting against CAA and NCR in Arvind’s constituency, where he spoke out how the constitution was not being upheld.
According to DNA, the Nizamabad MP was quoted as saying that Owaisi was coming to divide the people, prior to his speech.
"Asaduddin Owaisi is coming there to divide the country. Does he want to fight for people who are coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan? He is acting as an anti-national. He should be booked for sedition and sent behind bars forever," he reportedly said on 27 December.
(With inputs from DNA and The News Minute)
