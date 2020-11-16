Tarkishore Prasad, 4-Time MLA, Likely to Be Bihar Dy CM: Who’s He?

Four-term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislature party in Bihar on Sunday, 15 November. Prasad is likely to replace BJP’s Sushil Modi and become Nitish Kumar’s new deputy CM.

He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto by a margin of over 10,500 votes.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a victory in the Bihar elections by defeating the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. The BJP alone won 74 seats and the Janata Dal (United) managed to grab just 43 seats. The RJD, which emerged as the single-largest party, alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state was intimidating officials and tampering with the results.