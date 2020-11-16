‘Rahul Gandhi Was on Shimla Picnic During Bihar Polls’: RJD Leader

"Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka [Gandhi Vadra] didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right,” Shivanand Tiwari told news agency ANI.

"I think this is not the case only in Bihar. In other states, too, Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. Congress should think about this”, Tiwari said, reported NDTV.