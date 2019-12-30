‘Violation of Coalition Dharma’: Sushil Modi Slams Prashant Kishor

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday, 30 December, launched a veiled attack on JD(U) National Vice-President Prashant Kishor, charging that those "engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans" were benefiting the Opposition in the state.

The senior BJP leader’s riposte came in the backdrop of Kishor’s assertion that the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had a greater political heft in Bihar and, as such, it should contest more seats than the saffron party in the Assembly polls due next year.