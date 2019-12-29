More Seats for JD(U) in 2020 Polls: Prashant Kishor’s Msg to BJP

Janata Dal (United) National Vice President Prashant Kishor on Sunday, 29 December, contended that his party, being the senior partner in the NDA in Bihar, should contest more seats than the BJP in the Assembly election next year.

The two parties had contested equal number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

"In my view, the Lok Sabha election formula cannot be repeated in the Assembly polls," Kishor told newspersons in Patna.

He has, in the recent past, rankled the BJP with his continuous outbursts against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"If we look at the 2010 assembly polls, which the JD(U) and the BJP had last contested together, the ratio was 1:1.4. Even if there is a slight change this time, it cannot be that both parties fight an equal number of seats. The JD(U) is a bigger party, has close to 70 MLAs while the BJP has just over 50. Moreover, the Assembly elections are to be fought with Nitish Kumar as the NDA face,” he said.