‘Kaahe Ka NRC?’: Nitish Kumar’s Assertion Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, 20 December, asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state, putting at rest speculations raised by his party JD(U)’s support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kumar made this clear in a terse reply to queries from journalists who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

“Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga.” (What NRC? Will not be implemented), Kumar quipped as he sauntered towards his vehicle waving at the media persons who had been waiting outside an auditorium in Patna seeking to know the stand of the chief minister, who was at the venue to address the 80th annual session of Indian Road Congress.