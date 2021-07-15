Presidential Elections 2022: How Is India’s President Elected?

The Indian Presidential Election 2022 has already started creating a buzz with speculation mounting over who would be the candidates backed by Opposition and the ruling BJP.

Among the names to have recently cropped up in the speculation was that of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. However, calling such speculations 'absolutely untrue', Pawar claimed that he knows what the result will be, seeing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has more than 300 MPs.

But, before the next president is elected, Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are scheduled to be held.

President Ram Nath Kovind is due to vacate the office in July next year. So how is the President of India elected? Do people directly vote for the President?

Here’s all you need to know: