From MBBS to IAS & Politics, Tracing the Journey of Shah Faesal

“I did not want to lead Kashmiris down the garden path and raise unrealistic expectations,” Shah Faesal told The Indian Express, explaining why he quit politics.

Kashmir is facing a new political reality, insisted Faesal.

His interview comes a day after he stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM).

The Indian Express reports that Faisal did not provide a direct answer on being asked about his future plans. He merely said: