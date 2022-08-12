'Shameless': Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP Leader for Edited Clip on Job Promise

In the complete video, Tejashwi can be heard saying that chief minister Nitish Kumar has discussed the matter with him and he is serious about job creation. The deputy CM added that Kumar has directed the officials to provide as many jobs as possible.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, affirming Tejashwi's statements, said that the state government is making all efforts to create jobs.

"It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best... What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," he told news agency ANI.

Kumar, who swore in as Bihar chief minister on 10 August for the eighth time, had cold-shouldered the National Democratic Alliance and joined hands with the RJD.