'Is It a Joke? Have No Such Desire:' Bihar CM Dismisses Sushil Modi’s VP Claims

Addressing reporters, he had claimed that Nitish Kumar has a “habit of ditching allies” and so would be disloyal to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and “try to break that party, taking advantage of Lalu Prasad's ill-health.”

“Some JD(U) people had come to say that make Nitish Kumar Vice-President and you rule the state,” Sushil Modi said adding the BJP never betrayed anyone.

Even though Nitish Kumar said that he had no aspirations to occupy the Prime Minister's post, he had quipped, “They should remember 2014 is past. They need to worry ('chinta karni chahiye') about 2024.”