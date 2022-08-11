Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Brings No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Vijay Sinha

Senior JD(U) member Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote.”

"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority," added Choudhary.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told news agency ANI, "Chief Minister has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session."

"Secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more," Sinha added.