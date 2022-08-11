Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Brings No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Vijay Sinha
Speaking on the no-confidence motion Sinha said, "As long as I hold this post, I won't make a statement outside."
Bihar’s new ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday, 10 August, a few hours after Nitish Kumar took an oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time.
A senior JD(U) leader said that several legislators of the Mahagathbandhan signed a notice which was submitted to the Assembly secretariat on Wednesday.
Senior JD(U) member Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote.”
"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority," added Choudhary.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told news agency ANI, "Chief Minister has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session."
"Secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more," Sinha added.
According to news agency PTI, a special session of the Assembly is expected to be convened on 24 August when the Nitish-Kumar led government will face a floor test.
Speaking on the no-confidence motion against him, the Speaker said, "As long as I hold this post, I won't make a statement outside."
Another JD(U) leader said, “The Speaker's motive was suspicious. He refused to go by convention to resign from the post (after the change in government).”
While the ruling Mahagathbandhan have a total of 164 members in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.
Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form a Mahagathbandhan government.
