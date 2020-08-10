Congress Says Rahul-Pilot Meet ‘Conclusive’; Panel to Probe Issues

Just days ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, rebel Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday, 10 August, met Rahul Gandhi for the first time since he and 18 other MLAs rebelled against their own government in the state.

“Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” ANI quoted senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as saying.