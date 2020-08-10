Congress Says Rahul-Pilot Meet ‘Conclusive’; Panel to Probe Issues
The two leaders reportedly met in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul’s residence.
Just days ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, rebel Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday, 10 August, met Rahul Gandhi for the first time since he and 18 other MLAs rebelled against their own government in the state.
“Sachin Pilot met with ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in interest of Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” ANI quoted senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as saying.
“Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof,” Venugopal said.
In the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, where Priyanka Gandhi was also present, Pilot reportedly explained the circumstances in which he took the decision and said that he did nothing against the Congress and that he was only opposing Ashok Gehlot, according to ANI.
The Gandhis reportedly agreed to “resolve” all issues regarding Rajasthan.
Pilot has reportedly been in touch with senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Venugopal along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra since the past few weeks. Earlier attempts by the Gandhis to get in touch with Pilot had been futile.
The development comes just four days ahead of the Assembly session of Rajasthan that CM Ashok Gehlot managed to get a nod for from the Governor after weeks of standoff. Gehlot is likely to prove his majority on the floor in the upcoming session that might come as a big blow to the Pilot camp.
Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs, rebelled against their own government last month. While Gehlot has been claiming that Pilot engineered an unsuccessful coup in cahoots with the BJP, the MLAs supporting Pilot have said that they never intended to resign from the party.
After the Pilot camp skipped two successive party meets following the rebellion, Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi disqualified them for allegedly conspiring the downfall of their own government, a decision that was challenged by Pilot in the Rajasthan High Court.
After the HC asked Joshi to maintain status quo, he moved SC challenging HC’s authority to do so. The case is currently being heard by the apex court.
