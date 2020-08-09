‘Save Democracy, Stand by Truth’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to MLAs

"At that time, as Union Minister of State and state Congress President, I met then Governor Baliram Bhagat and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and opposed the very idea of toppling the elected government, stating that this is against our democratic values. Even the people of this state would never want such a tradition to be established in Rajasthan," he added.

The chief minister maintained that six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs joined the Congress in the state in the past by following all norms.

"They decided to merge with the Congress Legislature Party for forming a stable government and to ensure developmental work in their respective areas within the purview of law."

He ended his letter by saying that he is confident that all MLAs will stand with by truth and work for the development and prosperity of the state.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved several of its MLAs to Gujarat, fearing poaching by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, IANS reported.

According to IANS, around a 18-20 MLAs from Jalore, Sirohi and Udaipur divisions were shifted on Friday night to a resort in Ahmedabad whereas another group of six MLAs went to Porbandar by a chartered flight.