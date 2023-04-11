Sachin Pilot Holds Protest Against Ashok Gehlot, Congress Symbols Absent

Congress leader Sachin Pilot went ahead with his hunger strike or ‘anshan’ against the Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday, 11 April, despite a clear warning from the party leadership that any such protest would be deemed “anti-party.”

Pilot’s protest began at around 11 am and ended close to sunset. Pilot sat on a stage with his supporters at Jaipur’s Shahid Smarak, in front of a massive banner which had an image of Mahatma Gandhi and a title that read 'Vasundhara Sarkar Mein Huey Bhrashtachar Ke Virudh' (Protest against corruption under the Vasundhara government). There was no reference to CM Gehlot in the banner.

Interestingly, there were no Congress symbols on the banner or on the stage. While Pilot’s supporters could be seen carrying the national flag, the Congress flag was conspicuous by its absence.