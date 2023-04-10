After Sachin Pilot's Attack on Ashok Gehlot, Congress in Damage Control Mode

The Congress party released a statement in praise of CM Gehlot and his work, hours after Pilot's press conference.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan with Shri Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country," the statement, issued by Jairam Ramesh, Congress' Communications General Secretary said.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state," the statement further said.



Without mentioning Pilot in the statement, the timing made it abundantly clear that the party is not willing to publicly criticise Gehlot government just months before the polls.



"Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation," the statement read.

This came just months after a continued tussle between Pilot and Gehlot, the last round of which ended in the Congress party contemplating a disciplinary action against the CM after his loyalists were a no-show Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet called by the party high command in September last year. Since then, Pilot has routinely asked for action to be meted out against the alleged indiscipline, but the party has continued to drag its feet on the matter. With elections on the heels now, the Congress might be wary of rocking the boat, by allowing for a continued public tussle to ensue between its two top leaders in the state.