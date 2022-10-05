Mohan Bhagwat Appeals To End Casteism but Shies Away From the Word Caste

"Dr Ambedkar had said that due to Constitution, everyone has got economic and political freedom. But for it to benefit people, social freedom is necessary," stated Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, 5 October, while speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Dussehra event.

"Laws were enacted in the past, new ones are being legislated now also, with the purpose of ending discrimination in society. But discrimination lives in our minds... Discrimination needs to leave from mind," he added.

In his speech in Hindi, the RSS chief covered many themes ranging from population control, national security, employment, mother tongue to women empowerment.