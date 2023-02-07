RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says No Caste High or Low; Critics Say Deeds Matter More

Meghwanshi said that RSS' samrasata means status quo.

"RSS wants that the society should stay the way it is. Whatever your place is on the varna/caste ladder, you should stay there. Whatever hereditary occupation you are doing, you should keep doing it. Alongside, you should get integrated into the Hindu identity," he stated.

Phule-Ambedkarite activist and scholar Dhammasangini Ramagorakh told The Quint that it is not new for RSS to talk about caste harmony. They don't question caste-based division of work, only say that no one should be looked at as high or low due to their occupation.

"The Phule-Ambedkarite thought insists on redistribution of resources and power. RSS doesn't talk about it at all," she said.

She also questioned the Phule-Ambedkarites who say RSS should burn Manusmriti or appoint a non-Brahmin as its chief.