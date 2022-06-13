Surjewala Claims Police Beat Up Cong Leaders; P Chidambaram ‘Fractured Left Rib’

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday, 13 June, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “barbaric” behaviour towards Congress leaders and claimed that former home minister P Chidambaram was ‘hit’ by the Delhi police and has suffered a hairline fracture in his left rib.

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram took to Twitter to announce that he was “lucky” to survive a hairline fracture. He said that he is well and will go to work tomorrow.

Surjewala also claimed that Congress MP Pramod Tiwari was “thrown on the road” and has also fractured his rib and suffered a head injury.

Surjewala tweeted,