ADVERTISEMENT

ED Summons Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Money Laundering Case on 13 June

The summons comes after Sonia Gandhi's scheduled appearance before the agency on 8 June in the same case.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
ED Summons Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Money Laundering Case on 13 June
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 13 June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, news agency ANI reported.

The summons comes after Sonia Gandhi's scheduled appearance before the agency on 8 June in the same case. However, Rahul had reportedly requested for a change of date for the appearance, following which a fresh summon has been issued.

While Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June, she maintained that she will appear before the agency as per the summons.
ADVERTISEMENT

The National Herald Case

The ED had recently registered the case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED reportedly wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons to the Gandhis come after the probe agency recently questioning Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.

Following the summons, Congress National spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that the ED was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "favourite weapon."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read

Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi Surprises With a Witty & Personal Closing Speech

Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi Surprises With a Witty & Personal Closing Speech

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×