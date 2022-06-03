ED Summons Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Money Laundering Case on 13 June
The summons comes after Sonia Gandhi's scheduled appearance before the agency on 8 June in the same case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 13 June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, news agency ANI reported.
The summons comes after Sonia Gandhi's scheduled appearance before the agency on 8 June in the same case. However, Rahul had reportedly requested for a change of date for the appearance, following which a fresh summon has been issued.
While Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June, she maintained that she will appear before the agency as per the summons.
The National Herald Case
The ED had recently registered the case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED reportedly wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons to the Gandhis come after the probe agency recently questioning Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.
Following the summons, Congress National spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that the ED was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "favourite weapon."
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.