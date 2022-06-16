Rahul Gandhi ED Probe: Cong Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Several Cities

A day after the Delhi Police allegedly forced their way into the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters and lathi-charged leaders, workers of the Indian National Congress held protests in several states on Thursday, 16 June, against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Several state Congress units called for statewide protests against the probe agency’s marathon questioning over money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs, on Thursday, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkiah Naidu seeking their intervention into alleged the manhandling of several of its parliamentarians during the course of their protest