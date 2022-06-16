Rahul Gandhi ED Probe: Cong Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Several Cities
Several state units called for protests against the probe agency’s marathon questioning in the National Herald Case
A day after the Delhi Police allegedly forced their way into the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters and lathi-charged leaders, workers of the Indian National Congress held protests in several states on Thursday, 16 June, against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.
Several state Congress units called for statewide protests against the probe agency’s marathon questioning over money laundering charges.
Meanwhile, Congress MPs, on Thursday, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkiah Naidu seeking their intervention into alleged the manhandling of several of its parliamentarians during the course of their protest
Rahul Gandhi’s questioning lasted for almost eight hours on Wednesday, the third consecutive day of questioning . However, the ED asked the Wayanad MP to reappear before it on Friday and rejoin the investigation.
Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday and nearly 10 hours on Monday.
Congress workers are protesting in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Nagaland, Jaipur, Punjab, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram, and Puducherry.
Delhi Congress Marches to LG After Alleged AICC Lathi-Charge
Delhi Congress workers led by state president Anil Kumar held a protest in Civil Lines, and aimed to march to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence.
The workers marched from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Chandgiram Akhara to the LG’s residence, and publicly denounced the Delhi Police for “entering the Congress HQ” and “thrashing” party leaders and workers inside.
They alleged that the police tried to stop the march and used water cannons to disrupt the protest.
On Wednesday, a video shared by the Congress showed police personnel forcibly entering the party headquarters, as party workers and leaders continued to protest the ED probe against Gandhi.
"The Delhi Police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Indian National Congress at Delhi, beat up workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Modi government and Delhi Police has reached its zenith."Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who addressed the media after the incident.
Several leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Anil Kumar, KC Venugopal, and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, were detained and then released.
"We demand that an FIR be registered against all police officers of Delhi Police who have made the criminal trespass. We also demand their suspension and the initiation of a disciplinary inquiry against them. Today, all Congress leaders will hold press conferences in the evening. Tomorrow, Congress has decided to gherao all Raj Bhawans across India to protest," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
Telangana Congress Organise ‘Chalo Raj Bhawan’ March; Vehicle Set on Fire
As part of a call for “Chalo Raj Bhawan” by the Congress’ Telangana unit, scores of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest, which turned violent, with tensions escalating near Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
A two-wheeler was set on fire and some protesters were seen climbing on a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator.
News agency PTI reported that police foiled attempts by protesters to lay siege to Raj Bhawan, with demonstrators climbing atop buses, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards Raj Bhawan.
The protest caused traffic jam at Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.
Black Flags Raised at Congress Protest in Goa
Several Goa Congress leaders alongside state chief Amit Patkar were detained by the police while they were marching towards Raj Bhawan, the official residence of governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.
The Congress workers, who waved black flags during the protest, were stoped on a road which leads to Raj Bhawan, located in Dona Paula, near the state capital. A senior police official said that the workers were later taken to Panaji police station.
While the official stated that the detention was “preventative” to make sure that there was “no law and order issue during the protests,” Patkar told reporters that the workers had gone to meet the governor.
"It was preventive detention to ensure there was no law and order issue due to their protest,” the official said.
Claiming that the Union government was targeting opposition leaders using central agencies, Patkar said, “We had an appointment with the governor, but despite that, we are detained.”
Preventative Custody Warning to Karnataka Congress
In Karnataka, Congress workers raised slogans during a protest in Bengaluru, disrupting traffic as they aimed to march to Raj Bhawan to provide a memorandum and complaint letter against the BJP.
Ahead of the march, massive traffic buildup was seen throughout the city, with visuals of an ambulance stuck in traffic emerging as well.
The Bengaluru East DCP issued warnings of possible preventative custody if Congress workers were to proceed with the march. He added that earlier, the Karnataka High Court ordered that protests will not be held in any place except Freedom Park.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, expressing that protesting is their right said, “We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders, they are harassing only Congress people.”
'Conspiracy With the Upcoming Presidential Election,' says Nagaland Youth Congress President
The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress staged a dharna outside Raj Bhawan, with Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee working President Khriedi Theunuo alleging that the BJP government wants to silence those associated with the freedom struggle and those currently highlighting the "injustice and failure" of the Modi government.
Addressing the protesters, AICC secretary Ranajit Mukherjee said the peaceful protest is against the actions of the Narendra Modi government and also in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, adding that the Congress has the right to protest.
Everything is "going wrong" in the country, including the developmental, economic, and socio-economic parameters under the BJP government at the Centre, he alleged.
Mukherjee stated that they will continue to protest, as they “see this as a larger conspiracy with the upcoming Presidential Election,” adding that the NDA does not have the required 50 percent vote share for the upcoming election.
"Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the peoples' movement against the corrupt practices of the Modi government for which the government is using the ED to harass him by summoning him repeatedly," he said.
Rajasthan Congress Gherao Raj Bhawan in Jaipur
The Rajasthan Congress staged a symbolic gherao of the Rajasthan Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and demonstrated against the alleged repressive policies of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi.
State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the ED's case against Gandhi was false and part of the Centre's conspiracy to divert people's attention from real issues facing the country.
"This false case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi to divert people's attention from the country's problems, including unemployment," Dotasra said in his address to the protesters.
The leaders, along with party workers staged a sit-in at the Civil Lines gate near the Raj Bhawan.
State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Ashok Chandna also addressed the protest demonstration.
Dotasra added that party workers would protest at all district headquarters in the state on Friday, 17 June.
