Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Heads to Violence-Hit Manipur for Two Days

Rahul Gandhi left Delhi to make his way to Manipur on Thursday, 29 June. The Congress leader is travelling to the conflict-ridden state, and is expected to visit relief camps, among other sites, over the next two days.

On Day 1, Gandhi will be stopping by Greenwood Academy in Tuibong and Churachandpur Government College. He will also be attending a programme that has been organised at Konjengbam and Moirang College, according to a report by The Indian Express.