Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Heads to Violence-Hit Manipur for Two Days

Rahul Gandhi left Delhi to make his way to Manipur on Thursday, 29 June. The Congress leader is travelling to the conflict-ridden state, and is expected to visit relief camps, among other sites, over the next two days.
On Day 1, Gandhi will be stopping by Greenwood Academy in Tuibong and Churachandpur Government College. He will also be attending a programme that has been organised at Konjengbam and Moirang College, according to a report by The Indian Express.
"Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Churachandpur to meet people staying in the relief camps and stay with the affected families. Later he will visit Moirang and will interact with the affected families and Civil Society Organisations. Tomorrow, he will meet important people in Imphal and also visit two more relief camps," MPCC working president Kh Debabrata was quoted as saying by ANI.
Gandhi appears to be the first national-level leader from the Opposition to pay a visit to Manipur since clashes between the Kuki and Meitei tribes escalated to large-scale violence more than 50 days ago.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) is the keeper of the country, who is going (to Manipur) to bring peace. Despite him not holding any constitutional post, he is going there to tell that the entire country is standing with Manipur," Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput told news agency PTI.
So far, the violence in the state has claimed almost 100 lives and displaced at least 35,000 people.
In the wake of the situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had organised an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, 24 June. In a post-meeting media interaction, the ruling party highlighted its efforts to deescalate tensions in the state. However, the Congress party claimed that it had not been given enough time to convey its points at the gathering.